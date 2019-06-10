East Africa: Coke to Spend Sh3.8bn On Recycling

Beverages manufacturer Coca Cola will spend Sh3.8 billion to activate a collection and recycling value chain for plastic bottles across Eastern and Southern Africa.

Saying the three year exercise was part of its efforts towards achievement of a global 'World Without Waste' vision, Coca Cola said the investment will see a value chain created to recover every empty bottle of its products and facilitate recycling.

"What makes Africa different when it comes to recycling is that every bottle we collect in Africa is recycled in Africa," said Coca-Cola Southern and East Africa President Bruno Pietracci in a statement last week.

He said several companies using plastic bottles to package their products had united to activate the chain creating jobs and thereby giving birth to a circular economy where PET packaging has value and life beyond its initial use.

Since January, Coca Cola and its partners had injected Sh517 million ($5.125 million) to boost recycling industries in Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.