10 June 2019

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Handball - APR Beat Police to Win Gmt Title

By Damas Sikubwabo

APR handball club have clinched the title of this year's Genocide Memorial Handball Tournament following their 35-29 win over Police on Sunday.

It is the club's third time to win the annual tournament after 2013 and 2015.

Tanzanian outfit JKT won the title in women's category after beating home side UR-Rukara 27-23 in the final. Both games were held at Kimisagara Youth Centre.

According to Rwanda Handball Federation (Ferwahand), over 20 people associated with the sport were killed during the Genocide against the Tutsi, twenty-five years ago.

Sunday (finals)

Men

APR 35-29 Police

Women

JKT (Tanzania) 27-23 UR-Rukara

