Zimbabwe: Rape Accused Man (22) Appears in Court in School Uniform to Fake Young Age

Masvingo — A 22-year-old Mwenezi man facing rape charges last week came to court clad in a high school uniform in an apparent attempt to hoodwink the court into the false belief he was under age and the court will be lenient with him.

He was however not so lucky after the trial magistrate found him guilty of the offence and slapped him with a 25-month prison sentence.

Talkmore Mbedzi of village Zvirikure under Chief Neshuro was being accused of forcing himself on and impregnating a 15-year-old girl from his village.

When he appeared before Mwenezi resident magistrate Honest Musiiwa, Mbedzi told court he was 16 years old after coming to court wearing a Budirirai High school uniform.

Court officials were almost convinced Mbedzi was a student but a curious magistrate Musiiwa asked who his school headmaster's name was. Mbedzi gave himself away when he stammered his reply.

The magistrate went on to ask him for his identity card to which he said he only had a birth certificate which he had left in Mberengwa.

Further verifications revealed that Mbedzi was not a student and was actually 22 years old.

Prosecutors told court that in January this year, Mbedzi forced himself on the minor after luring her to his place.

Court further heard the abuse continued with Mbedzi promising to marry the minor when she completed high school.

The matter came to light when the minor told Mbedzi that she was pregnant and he told her to terminate the pregnancy.

The girl refused and opened up on the matter to her parents leading to his arrest.