Nigeria: Man, 61, Arrested for Chopping Off Boy's Hand

The police command in Lagos State has arrested a fish farmer, Jeremiah Obifor, 61, for allegedly cutting off the hand of an 11-year-old boy, Goodluck Amechi.

The spokesman of the police in Lagos State, DSP Bala Elkana, said in a statement in Lagos on Sunday that the man cut off the boy's hand whom he suspected had come to steal his fish.

Elkana said the suspect was arrested after the victim's foster mother, Doris Isaac, reported the matter at the Okoko, Police Station.

He said that on June 7 at about 12:20 pm the boy's foster mother, who resided at No. 6 Ajanaku Street, Okoko, reported the matter at the Okoko police station.

The police spokesman said Obifor attacked the 11-year-old boy with a machete.

"The victim was rushed to Igando General Hospital.

"The suspect alleged that he saw the victim around his fish pond and thought that he came to steal his fish and that was why he attacked him.

"Investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to court," he said.

NAN