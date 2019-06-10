10 June 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Akume Asks APC Lawmakers-Elect to Respect Party's Position

A former Senate Minority Leader, George Akume has asked all the senators and House of Representatives members - elect on the platform of APC to respect the party's position on choice of the 9th assembly leadership.

Akume in a statement yesterday in Abuja said allowing the party's supremacy to prevail would prevent the kind of rancour that characterised the 8th assembly.

"In line with the recommendation of our great party, I am appealing to members to vote for Senator Ahmed Lawan as Senate President and Senator Omo Agege as Deputy Senate President and Femi Gbajabiamila as House Speaker and Rt. Hon. Wase as Deputy Speaker.

"It is in this regard that I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor El-Rufai for their efforts in brokering peace and unity, particularly by prevailing on Senator Danjuma Goje to step down in the larger interest of the party," he said.

