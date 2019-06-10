Sudan: Mass Demos After Friday Prayers

Khartoum / Omdurman — Mass demonstrations took place from a number of mosques in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and other cities after Friday prayers. Demonstrators condemned the Khartoum massacre on Monday and demanded the handover of the transitional authority to civilians.

Demonstrations took place in Arkawi, El Duyoum, Jabra, Omdurman, and El Muhandiseen demanding the overthrow of the ruling junta and condemning its leaders.

They also chanted slogans calling for civil disobedience and a general strike today.

Boycott

The worshipers boycotted in a number of mosques on Friday because of speeches supporting the line of the junta.

The Secretary-General of the opposition Sudanese Congress Party, Khalid Omar Yousef, addressed the worshipers at the Shambat Mosque in Khartoum North after Friday prayers, condemning the massacre committed on Monday by the militias of the Transitional Military Council.

He called on people to engage in civil disobedience and general strike today and asked for adherence to peacefulness and unity.

