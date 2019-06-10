Sudan: Diaspora Demos Damn Sudan Junta

The Hague / Geneva / Washington / Beirut / Algiers — Members of the international Sudanese diaspora have taken to the streets of cities including The Hague, Geneva, Washington, Beirut, Athens, and Algiers, to voice their outrage at the Khartoum massacre of Monday, which claimed the lives of more than 100 people and wounded hundreds more.

Diauldin Mubashar, the spokesman for the support of the Sudanese revolution in the Netherlands, said that the demonstration was launched from the field of Mali Field in The Hague on Friday, in which dozens of Sudanese participated and then headed to the Foreign Office and the Dutch Parliament.

He said the protesters shouted slogans during the demonstration against Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) and held it responsible for the massacre.

The protesters demanded in a memorandum they submitted to the Dutch Foreign Ministry to bring the leaders of the TMC to criminal justice for their involvement in the massacre.

Beirut

The Sudanese community in Beirut, in cooperation with a number of Lebanese activists and politicians, organised a protest in the city condemning the massacre and demanding the handover of power to civilians.

Participants held banners in solidarity with the Sudanese revolution and denounced the TMC. They chanted slogans calling for the overthrow of the junta.

Speakers considered the massacre as "a disgrace to the leaders of the TMC and the armed forces".

They accused the armed forces of complicity with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) government militia in the massacre, and likened it to the massacres committed in Palestine and Lebanon.

Representative of the Lebanese Communist Party, Khalil Yassin, delivered a speech declaring his full solidarity with the revolution of the Sudanese people against injustice and darkness.

