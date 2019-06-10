Sudan: Civil Unrest Flash Update

Khartoum — The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan has issued a flash update on the situation in Sudan in the aftermath of the violent break up of the sit-isn in Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan on Monday, which according to the Sudanese Central Doctors Committee has left 113 dead.

According to the OCHA update, humanitarian partners are facing challenges to bring supplies from Port Sudan to Khartoum and elsewhere mainly due to lengthy customs clearance and obtaining required permits from relevant bodies. There are also challenges in moving supplies across state lines.

WHO and health sector partners continue to replenish seven hospitals in Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman with emergency care kits, medicines and supplies to ensure services for the treatment of wounded patients.

Omdurman hospital, the largest in Sudan, is expected to resume healthcare services shortly. The operations at the hospital were suspended for a few days during the week following the incidents that occurred on 3 June.

There have been reports of South Sudanese refugees being attacked in Khartoum state on 6 and 7 June, with up to 57 injured.

The headquarters of the Humanitarian Aid Commission in Khartoum was looted on 3 June, raising concerns about the impact of the incident on humanitarian operations and response.

The UN and partners call for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, including humanitarian personnel and assets, at all times. In addition, all parties must allow and facilitate the rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need.

Response

WHO and other health sector partners continue providing emergency care kits and necessary medicines and supplies, including saline infusions, surgical and dressing material, to seven hospitals in Khartoum and Omdurman to support services at emergency wards for the treatment of the injured patients.

WHO has provided complete trauma surgical kits for 700 injured people at four hospitals in Khartoum and another 1,500 sets of materials to five hospitals following their requests. WHO also supported ambulance services and facilitated the transportations of medical staff and supplies. WHO plans to import another 3,000 surgical kits from its Dubai hub to cover the entire country, which is expected to arrive by air next week.

Medical supplies

MSF Switzerland has provided medical supplies and supported ambulance services. ICRC continues to support the Ministry of Health and hospitals. It provides support on a request basis and has delivered medical supplies for 200 people, to date. It plans to import medical supplies for up to 1,000 people in a weeks' time by air.

Omdurman Hospital, where services were suspended for a few days over the past week following the events that occurred on 3 June, is preparing to resume operations shortly according to reports received by WHO on 8 June. WHO has provided Omdurman Hospital, the largest in Sudan, with medical supplies and an ambulance for the transportation of medical staff to and from work. Khartoum North hospital and a couple of other hospitals that received supplies from WHO are also expected to resume services that were on and off over the past week.

Sudan's Commission of Refugees (COR) has been informed about the attacks on refugees in parts of Omdurman and Sharg el Nile locality and asked to assist along with UNHCR's medical partner, the national NGO Al Manar Voluntary Organization (AMVO). UNHCR's protection hotline is working and staff are receiving phone-calls mainly concerning the overall situation. UNHCR's protection hotline is working and staff are receiving phone calls, mainly concerning the overall situation.

OCHA crisis operation centre

The crisis operation centre established by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on 7 June at its office in Khartoum is coordinating information sharing and relevant aspects of response as a result of the current situation in Khartoum and other parts of the country.

A logistics coordination meeting held on 8 June discussed customs clearance and other paperwork for movement of humanitarian supplies by sea, land and air to Sudan and within the country. While there is logistical capacity to bring supplies, customs clearance, permits and exemption from relevant government institutions must be expedited.

