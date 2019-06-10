Sudan: Doctors - Death Toll Now At 113

Khartoum / Port Sudan — The Sudan Central Doctors Committee announced the deaths of five protesters in Port Sudan and Khartoum on Thursday, bringing the total number of dead since the violent dispersal of the Khartoum sit-in on Monday to 113.

The committee said in a statement that four people were killed in Port Sudan while the fifth died in intensive care in Khartoum from wounds received during the Monday massacre.

Residents in a number of districts in the capital Khartoum have denied reports of an attack by criminal gangs on citizens and the looting of their property.

They told Radio Dabanga that the rumours about this in the districts of Ed Babikir, Mayo, El Girief and El Kalakla were mere rumours, saying that any suspects arrested for housebreaking were handed over to the armed forces.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) declared categorical rejection of the calls, which were launched through loudspeakers of some mosques, to bring out edged weapons to resist the gangs.

In its statement, the SPA accused the military junta of bringing these gangs and arming them, considering it a plan by the military junta to terrorise and intimidate people in order to provoke them to violence and abandonment of peace.

Witnesses

Witnesses and victims have given detailed accounts of Monday's massacre in Khartoum.

An activist who called herself Sara revealed in a live broadcast on Facebook, that she and her colleague were subjected to repeated rape attempts by members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

She said that officers of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) intervened and protected her and her colleague from the militiamen.

She said that the force that carried out the massacre consisted of RSF, and public and student security staff.

She recounted the excessive violence that the RSF used against the protesters, as well as the blatant abuse, insults, obscenities, racism, and harassment.

