9 June 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Region Now to Get 50 Percent of Oil Revenue

Ethiopia's House of Federation (Upper House) passed a bill that'll give Somali region 50% of oil revenue from the Somali region. Last year, Ethiopia started producing crude oil in the Somali region but the share the region would get has been contentious issue

