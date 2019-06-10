Ethiopia's House of Federation (Upper House) passed a bill that'll give Somali region 50% of oil revenue from the Somali region. Last year, Ethiopia started producing crude oil in the Somali region but the share the region would get has been contentious issue
Somalia: Somali Region Now to Get 50 Percent of Oil Revenue
Somalia
