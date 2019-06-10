Somalia: Mogadishu Hosts Meeting Focuses On Community Policing

Weekly security meeting chaired by the mayor of Mogadishu who also doubles up as the Governor of Banadir region, Abdirahman Omar Osman, has agreed to focus on community policing to strengthen stability in the city.

Attended by the heads of Banadir regional security as well as the internal security minister, Mohamed Abukar Islow on Saturday evening, the leaders agreed to continue security operations across the districts, embark on community policing and development to avert security-related challenges experienced in the Somali capital.

The meeting comes just after successful Eidul Fitr festivities where security across the city was heightened during the holy month of Ramadan.

Extra checkpoints were put in place for security checks to avert possible terror attacks.