Somalia: Al-Shabaab Carries Out an Assault in Jalalaqsi Town

Al-Shabaab fighters were reported to have attacked a Somali government-controlled town in central Hiran region on Sunday amid ongoing airstrikes against the militant group.

The attack, according to the residents began with blasts at the city's main bridge targeting Djibouti troops serving under African Union mission in Somalia [AMISOM].

The two sides engaged in a fierce gunfight and have exchanged heavy and small weaponry during the clash, which caused an unspecified number of casualties.

Al-Shabab said its fighters have killed 13 Djiboutian soldiers and burnt down a battlewagon belonging to the AU peacekeepers. There was no statement from AMISOM confirming or denying the claims.

The latest reports said the situation has returned to normal on Sunday following the attack.