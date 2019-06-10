9 June 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Carries Out an Assault in Jalalaqsi Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

Al-Shabaab fighters were reported to have attacked a Somali government-controlled town in central Hiran region on Sunday amid ongoing airstrikes against the militant group.

The attack, according to the residents began with blasts at the city's main bridge targeting Djibouti troops serving under African Union mission in Somalia [AMISOM].

The two sides engaged in a fierce gunfight and have exchanged heavy and small weaponry during the clash, which caused an unspecified number of casualties.

Al-Shabab said its fighters have killed 13 Djiboutian soldiers and burnt down a battlewagon belonging to the AU peacekeepers. There was no statement from AMISOM confirming or denying the claims.

The latest reports said the situation has returned to normal on Sunday following the attack.

Somalia

Govt Steps up Fight to Eradicate Polio Beginning This Month

Somalia will kick off a countrywide polio campaign of two rounds of immunisation to deliver monovalent oral vaccine type… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.