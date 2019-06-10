South Africa: Ngidi Improving, but Unlikely to Feature Against Windies

Southampton — Proteas speedster Lungi Ngidi is unlikely to feature in Monday's crucial World Cup clash against the West Indies in Southampton.

That much was confirmed at the Rose Bowl on Saturday where the Proteas were forced to have an indoor net session as a result of the on-and-off rain that fell throughout the day.

The weather report is not looking great for Monday, either, with showers expected.

Ngidi was seen doing laps around the field on Saturday while the sun was out, but he did not feature in the net session.

Speaking to media after training, coach Ottis Gibson gave an update on Ngidi's status.

"Lungi is improving everyday," Gibson said.

"He could probably play, but it would be a bit of a risk. We'll have to keep monitoring him tomorrow. We'll have to see where the physio and medical team tells us he is."

If Ngidi does miss out, as is expected, then the Proteas are likely to back left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks.

The 28-year-old arrived in England on Wednesday as the replacement for the injured Dale Steyn.

In other injury news, Rassie van der Dussen is fully fit after having suffered a tight groin against India.

Source: Sport24