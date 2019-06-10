Nigeria: Super Eagles Land in Ismailia for 2019 Afcon

Three time African champions, the Super Eagles of Nigeria yesterday landed in Ismailia, 12 days ahead of the kick-off of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.

The Super Eagles left the shores of Nigeria few hours after the Technical Adviser of the team, Gernot Rohr released names of the 23 players who will prosecute the championship for Nigeria.

The list didn't spring any surprises as suspects, Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho and Rotherham United midfielder Oluwasemilogo Ajayi were the players dropped from the 25 Eagles in Asaba camp.

A look at the list shows that new players Victor Osimhen, Simon Moses, Henry Onyekuru, Samuel Kalu, Paul Onuachu and Samuel Chukwueze have taken the places of Bryan Idowu, Elderson Echiejile, Onazi Ogenyi, Joel Obi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Moses were part of Eagles squad for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Apart from Mikel Obi, Ahmed Musa and Kenneth Omeruo, the rest of the players will be making their AFCON debut in Egypt.

It will be recalled that after winning their third AFCON title in South Africa in 2013, the Super Eagles missed the 2015 and 2017 editions in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.

Super Eagles and their full complement of technical and administrative officials, alongside their Zimbabwean counterparts with whom they played a 0-0 draw in a friendly on Saturday, flew together to Ismailia aboard a chartered MAX Air flight from Asaba.

On Sunday, 16th June, the Eagles will file out against Senegal's Lions of Teranga (Africa's number one -ranked team) in their final pre-AFCON friendly, in Ismailia.

23 EAGLES FOR AFCON 2019

Goalkeepers:

Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi.

Defenders:

Olaoluwa Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins.

Midfielders:

Mikel John Obi, Wilfred Ndidi, Okenekaro Etebo, John Ogu.

Forward:

Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Odion Ighalo, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Paul Onuachu, Samuel Chukwueze.