Zimbabwe: Govt Welcomes Support for Idai

Government has commended efforts by Zimbabweans living in the Diaspora in assisting victims of Cyclone Idai.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo, who was represented by secretary Mr George Magosvongwe, made the remarks recently during the handover ceremony of a donation of clothes and bedding material to Cyclone Idai victims by the Zimbabweans in Diaspora Crisis Committee (ZDCC).

The organisation donated 40 tonnes of clothing and bedding material collected from Zimbabweans who are based in the United Kingdom.

"It is a great privilege for me to receive these clothing and bedding items on behalf of the Government and the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, considering that the items are meant to assist Cyclone Idai victims," he said.

Mr Magosvongwe said the donation has come at an opportune time and it also complements President Mnangagwa's call to assist the affected victims.

"Bearing in mind that we are already in winter season, this donation has come at the right time.

"Your benevolence is greatly appreciated. Thank you for taking heed of the call by His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa for humanitarian aid towards the Cyclone Idai calamity-hit areas," he said.

He also said after the temporary work meant to restore accessibility, water and sanitation, power, productive water supply ,telecommunications, health care and shelter in all the affected provinces Government was now focusing on constructing permanent structures.

ZDCC representative Mr Byron Fundira said their aim was to coordinate relief from the Diaspora community.

"Our aim is to coordinate relief from the Diaspora and to ensure that the community knows how the aid will be delivered when it reaches Zimbabwe.

"Currently, we have had an overwhelming response to our appeal for assistance for Cyclone Idai victims," he said.