South Africa: 8 City of Joburg Staffers Dismissed for Manipulating Bidding Process

Eight City of Johannesburg employees have been dismissed after being found guilty of manipulating a bid evaluation process and further authorising additional unjustified payments to a service provider, the City said on Sunday.

Economic Development mayoral committee member Leah Knott said the dismissals followed a lengthy disciplinary process.

This process revealed that the R54m budget for world wildlife conference COP17 had resulted in actual spend of close to R66m.

"It was found that various unjustified and unauthorised additional payments were made to the service provider above and beyond the R54m," she said.

"The employees involved in the deliberate manipulation of the bid evaluation process and the illegal payments were based in the Departments of Economic Development, Group Legal, Finance as well as Environment and Infrastructure Services."

The City indicated it had zero tolerance of corruption and the abuse of ratepayer's money.

"The City will continue to act against corruption, and continue to dismiss employees who violate the trust and responsibility bestowed upon them to uphold good governance and serve residents with honesty and dedication," said Knott.

