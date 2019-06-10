Tanzania: Seif Shariff Hamad Appointed Act-Wazalendo Party's Chief Advisor

Dar es Salaam — ACT-Wazalendo has appointed veteran politician, Mr Seif Shariff Hamad to be party's chief advisor.

Mr Hamad and close allies defected to ACT-Wazalendo following intensified political dispute that had split CUF into two factions.

The first faction was led by party's chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba and the other aligned to Mr Hamad.

However, ACT-Wazalendo ordinary Central Committee (CC) meeting has also appointed four CC members, five committee chairmen and four secretaries.

A press statement released on Monday, June 10, 2019, signed by party's ideology, publicity and public communications secretary, Mr Ado Shaibu said the new appointments intended to improve its list of national leadership.

"Ms Theopista Kumwenda, Ms Mwajabu Dhahabu, Ms Fatma Fereji and Eddy Riyami have been appointed members of the CC," reads the statement in part.

Also Read

Kigwangalla: Cable car not threat to tour guides' jobs

TBL responsible for over 96pc of Dar bourse weekly turnover

Experts to meet in Arusha as Serengeti clocks 60

Musonye blasts Yanga and Simba for snubbing Cecafa tournament

According to him, Mr Nassor Ahmed Mazrui becomes party's chairman for Financial and Projects Committee, Mr Salim Bimani chairs the Ideology, Communications and Publicity Committee, while Mr Joram Bashange leads the Campaign and Elections Committee.

"Mhonga Ruhwanya will chair the Organization, Trainings and Membership Committee and Mr Ismail Jussa becomes the Strategies, Supervision and Monitoring Committee chairman," reads the statement.

Furthermore, the statement says Mr Shaweji Mketo becomes the Organization, Trainings and Membership Committee secretary and Ms Kulthum Mchuchuli was appointed the secretary for the Constitution and Legal Committee.

Mr Mbarala Maharagande becomes the Integrity Committee secretary while Ms Rachel Kimambo was appointed the secretary for the Strategies, Supervision and Monitoring Committee, according to the statement.