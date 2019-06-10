Tanzania: Musonye Blasts Yanga and Simba for Snubbing Cecafa Tournament

Nairobi — Cecafa Secretary General Nicholas Musonye has blasted Tanzanian top sides sides Yanga and Simba for snubbing this years's edition of the Kagame Cup in Rwanda from July 7-21.

According to Goal.com, Musonye has said the annual club championship will go without the participation of the two Tanzanian clubs.

While explaining their decision to withdraw form the tournament, Yanga cited technicalities of forming a team in pre-season have proved tricky, considering a chunk of their players will also be competing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at around the same time.

But the Kenyan football administrator has hinted that several other clubs from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo will step in to replace Simba and Yanga.

"The tournament will not stop because of Yanga and Simba. We are already talking to teams from around the region to replace the two. Our target is to have a 16-team tournament and we will manage," he explained.

Zesco United of Zambia, DRC's AS Vita and Motema Pembe have confirmed participation in the tournament as guest teams

