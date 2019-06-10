South Africa: Talking About the Revolution - SA's Economic and Political Stasis and the Ways to End It

analysis

Our many chattering classes often talk up the possibility of a revolution in South Africa, mostly led by the unemployed youth. What they invariably forget is that we have an important safety valve: A true freedom of speech and political association. The only movement that would jumpstart SA's economy would most likely have to come from the inside the ANC. Someone has to win, someone has to lose.

The events of last week have once more revealed the deep and possibly unsolvable divisions within the ANC, this time on economic policy. At the same time, it is clear to everyone that our economy is in deep trouble: Growth has slowed down to a halt, unlike the number of unemployed young people, which has grown dramatically. It seems that South Africa is in an economic and political stasis. And yet, for the moment, both economic change and revolution do not appear to be on the cards.

This is not to say there are no economic solutions: There are plenty, but they are all held back because of political contestation. It is easy to blame personalities and individuals and interest groups for this. But it may be important to differentiate between the...