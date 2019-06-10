7 June 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Will Brikama Beat Soldiers to Win League Title?

By Sulayman Bah

Sunday will decide who become kings of Gambia's Semlex-sponsored Premier League as favourites Brikama United face Armed Forces.

The stadium, a neutral venue to both teams will host the must-watch encounter. Brikama top the table standings leading second-placed Real de Banjul by a point. The West Coast Region outfit have their fate in their hands as they eye ending a seven-year title wait for the domestic league.

The tie takes place at 4:30pm.

In other fixtures beginning today, Gambia Ports Authority FC face Banjul United in Banjul while PSV Wellingara battles Wallidan in a final fight to save face having been already relegated.

Fortune FC squares BK Milan on Saturday while Gamtel rub shoulders with Tallinding United who are fighting to beat the drop as Hawks face off Samger in Banjul.

Real de Banjul lock horns with Marimoo in Brikama as the other match on Sunday.

