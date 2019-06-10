Sudan: An Economist Demands Improving Animal Resources

Khartoum — A professor of Economy at University of Khartoum named Mohamed AL Jak Ahmed has urged for entering into investment partnership with private sector at local and international level.

He said the partnership will help Sudan promotes and develops animal resources sector.

The professor said the animal resources represent the pillar of Sudan's economy.

He furthermore told SUNA that the ministry of animal resources is exerting considerable efforts.

But he said these efforts required political leadership support particularly in technical and financial fields.

He explains that the efforts made by the Ministry are focusing on improving the quality of animal resources so as to complete at international market.