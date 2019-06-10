Sudan: Federal Ministry of Health - Therapeutic Service Goes Well

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Suleiman Abdul-Jabar, affirmed that the health and treatment service is progressing normally in many hospitals in the Khartoum State, where the service was restored in Khartoum North hospitals and emergency section in Omdurman Hospital.

In a statement to SUNA, Dr. Abdul-Jabar said that there are considerable efforts by doctors in Sudan in general and in the Federal and State Ministries of Health and the Central Medical Committee to return service to a number of departments in different hospitals.

He called for reconsidering the blocking of streets and assaults on ambulance vehicles because they carry patients, adding that internationally ambulances have protection and that health is a humanitarian activity that does not bear strike or stoppage of work.

Dr. Abdul-Jabbar appealed to all doctors and health cadres to continue serving the citizens, and praised what they continued to do under the circumstances experienced by the country.

He said that the roadblocks are blocking the access to hospitals and 14 ambulances were attacked, adding that sick children, patients of kidney dialysis and delivery cases have died due to their inability to reach health hospitals.