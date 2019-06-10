9 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Aviation Trips Proceed Normally From Khartoum Airport

Khartoum, June9 SUNA-Sudan Airports Holding Company has affirmed that work is going on normally in Khartoum International Airport.

The employees attended at sites in various airport units, the company has said.

The company stated that the flights are operating well according to the daily schedule.

It added that Badr Company operated a flight Sunday morning from Khartoum to Addis and another flight belongs to the same company also took off from Khartoum to Jeddah.

As well Tarco flight is prepared to takeoff to Jeddah: the Arabia and the Ethiopian flights are to takeoff to Shariga and Addis Ababa respectively.

