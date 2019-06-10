9 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Ajaira's Mayor Calls Sudanese People for Dialogue

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Mayor of AL- Ajaira Chiefdom Musalam Mustafa khatim has called for resumption of talks between different Sudanese elements to resolve the crisis that the country faces

He told SUNA that the sit in and the civilian disobedience would not resolve the crisis.

He said the solution should be in sitting to the negotiating table.

The Mayor said he believed that the Sudanese people are capable of reaching a resolution for the problems by themselves.

Moreover he disclosed that they have presented an initiative based on dialogue between all political forces without exclusion to any party.

The objective of the initiative he said was for determining the future of the country.

Sudan

Police Fire Tear Gas to Break Up Protests

Sudanese police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Sudan's capital Khartoum during a civil disobedience campaign… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.