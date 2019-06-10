Sudan: Flights Are Going Normally

Khartoum — Sudan Holding Airports Company has affirmed that the work was perfomed normally at the Khartoum International Airport, referring to the employees' full attendance in the various airport units. The company referred to the daily flights schedule, explaining that the schedule is going well, revealing that Badr Air Flight Company organized a flight on Sunday morning from Khartoum to Addis Ababa and another from Khartoum to Jeddah, while Tarco Company organized a voyage to to Jeddah, Arabia Company organized a journey to Sharjah and the Ethiopian Air Ways made a trip to Addis Ababa.