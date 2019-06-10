Sudan: Jadalla Affirms Pivotal Role of Media in Dealing With Current Stage

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information, Communications and Information Technology, Abdalla Jadalla, has affirmed importance of the key role of information in maintaining the unity of rank and leading the change in the country.

In a tour he paid Sunday, accompanied by the ministry's leaderships to congratulate the employees at the ministry, Sudan News Agency and the National TV and Broadcasting Corporation, Jadalla pointed to efforts to set up a plan for coordination between the official mass media to deal with the requirements for the current stage, especially with regard to bringing closer the views of the different political and societal components and reaching consensus on the transitional period's institutions and paving the way for democratic transition.

Jadalla has appreciated the level of discipline and professional commitment of the media men to reflecting information message despite the pressing and unfavorable conditions.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information, Communications and Information Technology has underscored the importance of providing the required equipments, requirements and creating an appropriate atmosphere for conducting the media message appropriately.

In a TV interview by Sudan National TV Sunday noon, Jadalla has called for organization of the information message and the External Information performance with the framework of the freedom of expression, objectivity and the professionalism in informing about the events in the country.

Jadalla stressed that the legacy and experiences obtained by components of the national political forces of Sudan are able to lead the country to safety and accessing democratic transition and smooth peaceful transfer of power.