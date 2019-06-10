Namibia: Young Cricketers Off to England

CLOSE to 30 young cricketers will leave for England next Sunday, 16 June, for a tour of five matches while they will also get to see a Cricket World Cup match.

The tour has been made possible by Namspire Sport Academy, under the leadership of United all rounder Dickson Vambe, which is fast making its mark as a company providing opportunities for young people to get exposure through sports tours, events and private training sessions.

Namspire already started offering international tours a few years ago and to date they have undertaken tours to South Africa, India and Sri Lanka.

They have also attended the u14 Africa Cup in Zimbabwe, while Namspire has now grown to include branches in Swakopmund, Gobabis, Grootfontein and Otjiwarongo, besides Windhoek.

An u13 and u16 team will be travelling to England, with former national batting star JB Burger coaching the u13's and Vambe coaching the u16's.

They will play against some top academy teams in London, while they will also attend the Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and New Zealand at Edgbaston on 19 June.

The youngsters were presented with their clothing kit at a farewell ceremony over the weekend with sponsors ACT Logistics and Lady Pohamba Hospital among the main contributors.