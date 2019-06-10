Liberia: 'We Will Not Rest Until Our Demands Are Addressed'

-Henry Costa

Vocal talkshow host of Roots FM, Henry Costa has revealed that they 'Council of Patriots" wouldn't rest until their demands are addressed by President George Manneh Weah.

Speaking to journalists on the grounds of the Capitol Buidling on June 7, 2019, the day of the much-talked about "Save the State" protest, Costa said their protest will continue if President Weah doesn't address their demands following the submission of their petition to the government.

Costa said change doesn't come over night, citing the case of Martin Luther King, Mahantaa Gandhi and others who protested several times for change in their respective countries.

He however said they are not campaigning to bring President Weah's administration down from power, but to ensure that the right things are done in the country.