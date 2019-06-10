Kenya: TV Reporter Dishes Out Instant Justice to Man Who Trespassed Into His Live Set

A frustrated Kenyan TV journalist was recently forced to slap a person who intruded on his work while he was on a field assignment.

As per the video which was widely shared on social media, Charles Gikunga of Inooro TV is seen going about his business while doing a piece-to-camera (PTC) with curious onlookers in the background.

He then suddenly notices a by-passer approaching and finding his way between the image and the camera person.

In a sudden fit of rage, the journalist unsuccessfully directs a slap in the direction of the intruder much to the amusement of a boy in the background.

The journalist then continues with his PTC but suddenly stops in a state of resignation.

This development comes months after Citizen TV journalist Hassan Mugambi was filmed slapping his colleagues in public, whom he deemed to have been obstructing the camera's view.

When you're doing your 55th PTC take and a clueless person walks into your shot. That kid's expression sums it all up. 😂 pic.twitter.com/h9gczOVIby

-- Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) June 6, 2019