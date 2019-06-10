Gambia: Government Refutes Sacking Claim of Tourism Minister, Senior Officials

The Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructure (MOICI), has issued a statement on reports circulating on social and other media outlets, about the sacking of Hamat Bah and other senior Government officials.

The statement states that contrary to social media reports, President Barrow has not sacked any serving Minister or senior public official(s) from the Government.

According to the Information Ministry, the report was first published by the Fatu Network during the weekend that the Minister of Tourism Hamat Bah, Government Spokesperson Ebrima G. Sankareh and the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Office of the President Amie Bojang Sissoho, were relieved of their positions.

"Even though the Minister of Information Ebrima Sillah when contacted by The Fatu Network had dismissed the information as false and malicious rumour, the story is still being shared on some social media platforms and aired on some local FM Stations in The Gambia," the statement said.

The statement from the Ministry further disclosed: "In fact, they are part of President Adama Barrow's most trusted team, delivering their tasks diligently."

In conclusion the information Ministry calls on the public to ignore the reports as totally false and mere rumours.