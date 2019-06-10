Somalia: Al-Shabaab Hold Sports Festival

The terror organisation Al Shabaab is mostly known for wanton killings, but who would have known that these merciless killers can also have a soft side? Am not sure, am just guessing.

Maybe the spectators were forced to come and watch the Eid games, held various town in Central Somalia, led and at some points performed by Al Shabaab fighters

Radio Dalsan is not vouching for them, we just want to tell a story.

Photos shared by Harun Maruf, a journalist for the Voice of America working in Somalia, shows members of the terror group playing several games watched by thousands of spectators.

Al-Shabab officials also hosted 'Eid al-Fitr 1440 communal prayers & events in El-Bur (Galguduud), Kunya Barrow (Lower Shabelle), Jilib (Middle Juba), & Buq Aqable (Hiraan).

These games and prayers were attended by throngs of people from the community.

See below photos from Al-Shabaab's Eid festival games held in the town of El-Bur, central Somalia.