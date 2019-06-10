Somalia: Govt to Get U.S.$30 Million Fron UN to Avert Looming Hunger

The United Nations will give Somalia $30m to avert a looming famine .

UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Mr Mark Lowcock said the funds would complement the Somalia government's hunger safety-net programme for arid areas.

The UN refugee agency has, meanwhile, warned that "severe climatic conditions combined with armed conflict and protracted displacement" could force Somalia into a major humanitarian emergency.

"Decades of climatic shocks and conflict have left more than 2.6 million people internally displaced in Somalia today," the refugee agency said on Tuesday.

Kenya Ksh500 million ($5 million) to respond to persistent drought caused by "climatic shocks".

Ethiopia will get Ksh1 billion ($10m) to help ensure adequate food supplies for a drought-ravaged region bordering Somalia.