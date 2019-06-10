Nigeria: AAUA Crisis - University Bars Students From Holding Congress On Campus

The management of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, has banned students from holding a congress within the school campus. The students are set to resume academic activities after a mid-semester break.

The students were forced to go on break after a violent protest against an alleged hike in school fees.

The university had been shut for over five weeks over the crisis that rocked the school following the resistance by the students.

The management had denied increasing school fees, claiming that the fees remained the same as contained in the agreement with students and parents in 2017.

But the students have demanded that the school fees which ranged between N100,000 and N200,000 should be reduced due to the harsh economic conditions in Nigeria.

However, AAUA's Students Union Government had planned a congress to further appraise the students of the developments on the struggle for the reduction of the fees.

A statement by the Acting Registrar of the school, A. O. Akinfemiwa, on Sunday, said the school authorities would not allow such a congress to hold within the school campus.

The SUG has already rejected the ban, saying it would go ahead with the planned congress slated for Monday.

"All students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko are welcome back from their mid-semester break," the registrar said in the statement.

"As the university reopened today, 9th June, 2019, for the conclusion of first semester 2018/2019 session, all students are advised to go about their normal academic activities and preparation for first semester examinations, which commence on Monday, 17th June, 2019.

"No form of Congress of students will be allowed on campus, as all students are expected to settle down immediately to prepare for their examinations.

"All law-abiding students are assured of adequate security, as law enforcement agencies are fully on ground. Serious sanctions await anyone who plans or attempts to disrupt the peace on campus."