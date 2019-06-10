Nigeria: Insecurity - 21 Killed, 12 Missing in Various Attacks Across Nigeria Last Week

At least 21 people died last week as Nigeria's security challenges continue.

Also, an army commander and six other soldiers were among 12 people declared missing. Many others were also injured in various attacks during the week.

The police also announced the arrest of over 90 persons suspected to be involved in violent crimes.

Sunday

On Sunday in Osun State, a Christian cleric in Modakeke, Femi Akinniyi, was abducted by nine suspected Fulani gunmen.

Mr Akinniyi was kidnapped along the Ife- Gbongan- Ibadan road after the kidnappers dragged him out of his vehicle and took him to their den.

The pastor, who presides over Christ Gospel Apostolic Church, Modakeke, was reportedly tortured by his captors who first demanded N3 million before collecting N650,000 as ransom when they discovered he could not raise more.

He was freed on Thursday after members of his community contributed the ransom.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how a soldier died after two bases of the Nigerian military in Borno State came under Boko Haram attack.

An army commander and six other soldiers also went missing in the attack.

Suspected bandits also opened fire on the motorcade of the Zamfara governor, Bello Matawalle, who was on his way to condole with victims of a previous attack on a community in Gusau Local Government.

Monday

A 21-year-old man, Chukwubuike Onuoha, was shot dead by a police sergeant identified as Collins Akpugo in Okwulagha Afara Ukwu community, Umuahia, Abia State

Mr Akpugo, attached to the Special Protection Unit (SPU) of the Nigeria Police Force, Abia State Command, killed the Mr Onuoha who was standing in front of his father's compound with his brother and other persons.

Speaking on how the killing happened, witnesses said Mr Onuoha was shot after he protested at the police officer flashing his Toyota Hilux van's light on them.

Rather than dim the light, the officer who was believed to be drunk alighted from his vehicle and shot Mr Onuoha dead.

Tuesday

As Nigerians gathered to celebrate the Islamic Sallah on Tuesday, bandits killed 16 persons in Kanoma District of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara.

Fourteen other persons were also injured in the attack.

Confirming the attack in a press statement in Gusau on Wednesday, the Director-General on Media to the state governor, Yusuf Idris, said, "the governor visited the community and sympathised with them".

"The governor also directed the movement of 14 persons, who sustained injuries from gunshots from Kanoma General Hospital, to the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau, for better medical care. The bill should be charged to the state government"

Following the attack, the state government announced the immediate suspension of a first-class traditional ruler, the Emir of Maru, Abubakar Ibrahim, over alleged involvement with bandits in the state.

Thursday

At least three protesters were killed and four others injured when soldiers reportedly opened fire on demonstrators in the border community of Gurin, Fufore Local Government of Adamawa State.

The protesters were expressing their displeasure on Thursday over the incessant abductions for ransom that have ravaged the area in recent times.

A local leader of the road transport workers union (NURTW) in the area was quoted then saying, "three persons who were returning back from their farms were shot dead and four others injured."

"We are preparing to take their corpses for burial rites. We want the government to intervene because security operatives have been harassing, torturing and extorting our peoples instead of protecting lives and properties."

Saturday

The Rivers State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the kidnap of three expatriates in the state.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, the workers were on site at the reconstruction of the Andoni Unity Road, when unknown gunmen stormed the area and whisked them away.

The state governor, Nysome Wike, gave a 72-hour ultimatum to security agencies to secure their release.

Arrest

On Saturday, police confirmed the arrest of some bandits terrorising Zamfara and Katsina states.

Also, the Osun Police Command on Saturday said it had rescued one Bewaji Oladipo, who was allegedly kidnapped by a gang in Lagos, at Railway Crossing, Inisa, in the state.

The Kano State Police Command said it arrested 90 suspected criminals in Kano metropolis within the last one week.