Ghana: Normalisation Committee Ignores Kotoko's Boycott Threat

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee (NC) has appealed to Asante Kotoko to rescind the decision to boycott the semi final match against Hearts of Oak in the Tier 1 competition.

But in the case where Kotoko decides to stick to its boycott threat, the NC has indicated it remains unmoved by that and was ready to continue with the competition.

In a letter calling the bluff of the Asanteman club, the NC did not hide its desire to have Kotoko and Hearts play in the ad hoc competition but also explained that in the event that it fails to happen, the NC's position on the matter will remain intact.

Kotoko is demanding amendments in the tournament format that requires that their semi-final match against rivals Hearts of Oak is played in Accra over a single leg.

The Porcupine Warriors wants the match to be played over two legs at a neutral venue and sharing of gate proceeds change.

But the Normalisation Committee is not ready to negotiate with Kotoko over the concerns.

A statement signed by Ismaila Amin Gado said "The Ghana Football Association NC Special Committee has taken note of your withdrawal and the concerns raised in your letter dated June 3, 2019 on the above subject but wish you could rescind your withdrawal and participate in the NC Tier One Special Competition.

"The GFA would wish to have the two glamorous clubs play in the semi-finals. However, we wish you well if you stand by your earlier decision."