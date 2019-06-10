On this day in history on June 08, 2007 my country and my people lost a great man: the first President of Somalia, Aden Abdulle Osman, who was elected on 1st of June 1960 when British and Italian Somali territories joined to create the Somalia Republic.

On July 06, 1967 Adan Abdulle Osman was defeated in election by Abdirashid Ali Shermarke, his former Prime Minister. His term as president ended on July 6, 1967. President Adan accepted his loss graciously, making history as the first head of state in Africa to peacefully hand over power who was democratically elected and he never wanted to run again for the highest position of the country.

President Adan Abdulle Osman spent his later years on his farm near Janale town, in Lower Shabelle Region of Somalia.

By the time of the (SYL) Somali youth league mission accomplishment and the country gained its independence and unity in 1st june and 26 July 1960, Adan Abdulle Osman had attained widespread prominence as a nationalist figure. In short order, he was elected the country's first President. He remained in office from June 01, 1960 up to July 06 1967.

Unfortunately, in 1990 a civil war was started in the country and anti government rebels, Adan Abdulle Osman along with former Minister of Information Ismail Jim'ale Osoble, former Minister of Education Hassan Ali Mire, and about 120 other Somali politicians signed a manifest expressing concern over the violence and advocating for reconciliation.

Adan Abdulle Osman was born in Baladweyne town of Hiiraan region of central Somalia on December 9, 1908. He was ninety-nine years old and he died in Nairobi hospital after being in a COMA!.

The first time Somalia's People heard the death of President Adan Abdulle Osman, the Transitional Federal Government TFG, led by former President of Somalia Col. Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed, declared 21 days of national memorial service, and issued a statement that President Adan Abdulle Osman would receive a state funeral. It also renamed Mogadishu International Airport to Aden Adde International Airport in his honor.

His family had stated that President Osman wished to see Somalia achieve peace and stability and become a peaceful state.