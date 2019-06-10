Somalia: Police Begin Probe After Officer Committed Suicide in Mogadishu

The deputy commissioner of the Somali police force, Zakia Hussein announced that an investigation has been launched to find out reasons behind the death of an officer who committed suicide in Mogadishu.

Lieutenant colonel Abdi Ali Seed killed himself by handing inside a police academy in the capital on Friday. His death has sparked a suspicion that forced authorities to begin a probe into the tragedy.

The officer was found dead with a rope tied around his neck in the local police station.

Some of Seed's family members believe that the officer has been killed and asked the police to properly investigate his death which ignited an outrage as many reacted on the social media platforms.