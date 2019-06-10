Somalia: Gunmen Kill Local Administrator in Southern Somalia

Unknown assailants have shot and killed a local district official in Jowhar town, located some 90 kilometers northwest of Mogadishu, the Somali capital, witnesses said.

Abdirashid Haji, the deputy administrator of Gambole village in Middle Shabelle region was gunned down inside the city by men armed with pistols who managed to escape the scene.

HirShabelle stat security forces have sealed off the shooting site and launched an investigation into the murder as the killers are on the run.

There was no claim of responsibility for the assassination, however, local police pointed the finger of blame at Al-Shabaab, the Somalia-based Al-Al-Qaida-linked militant group.