8 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: TMC Affirms Its Keenness to Reach Democratic Transition

Khartoum — In a press release issued Saturday, the Transitional Military Council (TMC) expressed thanks Ethiopia for its generous initiative and its keenness to bring closer the views of the political parties in Sudan under the leadership of His Excellency Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed.

Through the press release, the Transitional Military Council has stressed its openness and keenness to negotiate to reach satisfactory understandings that are leading to national consensus and the passing of the transitional period safely toward to the establishment of a democratic transition.

