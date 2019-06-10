8 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: National Human Rights Commission to Investigate in Sit-in Dissolution Events

Khartoum — The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has announced the formation of a high-level fact-finding group for the events of the sit-in, and condemned the resulting violations and loss of lives and properties.

The Commission said in a statement issued Saturday that the expediting of proceedings will enable the Commission to complete the investigation and fact-finding procedures on all these incidents.

The National Human Rights Commission has appealed to citizens to immediately report on any cases of violation of human rights and disappearance occurred during, before, or after the dissolution of the sit-in and reporting to the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission in Khartoum 2, eastern Badr Park.

