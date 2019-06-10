Ghana: Golf - TCGC to Host MTN Invitational Tourney June 14

MTN Ghana has announced that the next MTN Invitational golf tourney will be held on Friday, June 14, at the Tema Country Golf Club.

According to the organisers, the event is expected to attract over 100 golfers from the golf courses around the country.

Previously referred to as the CEO's Invitational Tournament, the event has become a permanent feature for the last six years on the golf calendar of Ghana.

Mr Emmanuel Gyasi, Manager, Business Segment of MTN told the Times Sports the latest edition of the championship will be themed 'MTN Business, Your one-stop-shop for ICT needs.'

Mr Gyasi said the sport of golf has over the years offered a platform for the company to engage and reward its high value customers and appreciate their loyalty throughout the year.

According to him, winners would pick prizes including devices, trophies and MTN devices and many more surprises for all golfers.

The tourney which is strictly by invitation will tee off at 11am, adding that, 'we are expecting stiffer competition at this edition as golfers invited for the competition have all expressed a strong desire to win some of the attractive prizes available.'