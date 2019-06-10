Gambia: Football House Anticipating Kante's Gambia Debut After Striker's Cercle Brugge Transfer

Gambia are itching to see what Scorpion new boy Aboubakary Kanteh brings to the table in a squad littered with strikers.

The 24-year-old France-born opted to represent Gambia internationally where his parents hailed from.

A potent winger of some sort, Kante left relegated French second tier Beziers to join Cercle Brugge this week whose attention he caught after netting ten goals.

He was held back from making his debut against Guinea today owing to his transfer.

'He is one of the players selected by the coach and could not join the team in Morocco because of his move to a new team. He has now finalised that move and is now going to play for a top flight team like Cercle Brugge in Belgium. We are very much delighted for him and we look forward to his international debut for The Gambia in the next FIFA window,' Gambia Football Federation second vice-president Ebou Faye tells the FA's in-house media team.

'He definitely wanted to join the camp but because he was finalising his move he could not. But we are even more delighted that a top player of his caliber is ready to represent our country. He's a very powerful striker who can be a nightmare to every opponent and he's not afraid to take on defenders or shoot from long distance.

'He is a player with a lot of quality and he fits all the attributes we're looking for in our quest to qualify for the 2021 African Cup of Nations and the 2022 FIFA World Cup,' he says.

Cercle Brugge's Sporting Director François Vitali told the club's officials website about Kante: 'We are very satisfied with the transfer from Aboubakary. He is a player with the necessary qualities to help Cercle in its ambitious project.'