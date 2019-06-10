8 June 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: All Set for Fashion for Freedom Night

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Benedicta Gyimah Folley

Patrons of good music and with good sense of fashion will on June 22 converge at Providence Event Centre in Labadi for the 2nd edition of Passion for Fashion.

Themed "Fashion is Freedom," the event is aimed at celebrating Africa designs across the globe and will showcase both men and ladies wear, made by seasoned fashion designers on the night.

The designers include Abrantie the gentleman, Adjoa Yeboah, Lokita, Afriken by Nana, Fihankra, Deshe Collection, JANTS Collection, Aphia Sakyi and other International designers who would hopefully grace the occasion.

The is being headlined by Vlisco with support from Solid Multimedia and Empire GH.

Other participants include, Antilda Espace, Kemy Brown Makeover, Arkofa Makeover, Portia Adenyo, Desired look, Vine Imagery, Zeex TV, Ceejay Multimedia, ISIS Models, Fashion GH TV, TV7.

The rest are Fashion Ghana, Fashion Pivot, Diaries of Blues, Monte OZ, and ADD image.

Ghana

2019 BECE Begins Today ... 517, 33 Candidates From 16,871 Schools Write Exams Across Country

A total of 517,332 candidates from 16,871 public and private basic schools nationwide will this morning begin the 2019… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.