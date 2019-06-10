Ghana: All Set for Fashion for Freedom Night

Patrons of good music and with good sense of fashion will on June 22 converge at Providence Event Centre in Labadi for the 2nd edition of Passion for Fashion.

Themed "Fashion is Freedom," the event is aimed at celebrating Africa designs across the globe and will showcase both men and ladies wear, made by seasoned fashion designers on the night.

The designers include Abrantie the gentleman, Adjoa Yeboah, Lokita, Afriken by Nana, Fihankra, Deshe Collection, JANTS Collection, Aphia Sakyi and other International designers who would hopefully grace the occasion.

The is being headlined by Vlisco with support from Solid Multimedia and Empire GH.

Other participants include, Antilda Espace, Kemy Brown Makeover, Arkofa Makeover, Portia Adenyo, Desired look, Vine Imagery, Zeex TV, Ceejay Multimedia, ISIS Models, Fashion GH TV, TV7.

The rest are Fashion Ghana, Fashion Pivot, Diaries of Blues, Monte OZ, and ADD image.