Ghana: Court Asks CHRAJ to Serve Summons On Freddie Blay

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has been asked by the Accra High Court to serve a summons on Freddie Blay, National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in his private residence.

Mr Justice George Koomson, the presiding judge, urged Bete Duku, lawyer for CHRAJ, to locate the residence of Mr Blay, after the latter told the court attempts to serve him (Mr Blay) were unsuccessful.

CHRAJ has opened investigations into a complaint it received from Coalition for Social Justice, concerning Mr Blay's purchase of 275 buses for the NPP, in the build up to the party's delegate conference in the Eastern Region, in 2018.

The coalition stated that the purchase of the buses amounted to vote buying and a case of corruption, which should be probed by CHRAJ.

When the case was called, the judge drew the attention of the lawyer that there was no proof of service, but Mr Duku told the court that CHRAJ could not find Mr Blay, having visited his office a couple of times.

CHRAJ has also filed an application urging the High Court to commit the NPP Chairman for contempt.

Mr Blay has refuted claims that the buses were procured to influence delegates ahead of the NPP's Conference that took place in the Eastern regional capital, Koforidua.

He said the party secured a bank facility to purchase the buses, which he claims will be managed by State Transport Company, (STC).

CHRAJ in investigating the matter, wrote to Mr Blay two months ago, requesting his response to the petition, and also asked him to produce the custom declaration forms and other forms covering duties paid for the vehicles.

This information, according to CHRAJ, was needed so that it could proceed with the probe.

CHRAJ said neither Mr Blay nor his lawyers responded to their request, compelling it to file an application seeking to commit the politician for contempt.