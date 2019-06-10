Ghana: Nakeeyat Wins TV3 Talented Kidz Season 10

It was fun and excitement at the National Theatre last Sunday as the youngest and adorable "poetess" Nakeeyat Dramani beat seven other contestants to be crowned the most talented kid.

The seven - year old girl who had been consistent with her performance for the last 13 weeks, wowed the hundreds of audience and television viewers with exciting proverbs and education on culture.

Among the contestants she beat were Ebenezer Oppong Asare, Gershon Edem Gaddah, Irene Asiwomeh, Adoku, Nene Kwadwo, Prince Okyere, Shirley Okyere and Torkay Dancers.

Nakeeyat Dramani walked away with GH¢15,000 cash prize plus an educational fund as well as a trip abroad.

She disclosed to The Spectator Agoro that she was very happy being crowned the winner of the season 10 talented kids and urged children to make good use of their talents because it could take them places.

"I also use this opportunity to say a very big thank you to everyone who voted and supported me in the competition" she added.

Nene, the saxophonist took the second position. He also won GH¢10,000 and an educational fund whilst the third position went to Prince Okyere, the organist. He won GH¢8,000 and an educational fund.

Singer, Sconzy Gh came fourth in the TV3 Talented Kids Season 10. He walked away with GH¢8,000 and an educational fund. Sconzy enjoyed massive support from Ashaiman, his home base.

The audience were entertained with some performances from Stonebwoy, Kwami Eugene, Eddie khae and talented kids season nine winner.