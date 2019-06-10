Ghana Post Online Platform Supporting Local Entrepreneurs

Ghana Post, the country's designated postal services operator, has commenced supporting entrepreneurs with their e-commerce platform.

The company has made available its postshop platform, www.postshop.com.gh, a user friendly online marketplace for entrepreneurs to advertise and sell their products.

The premium Ad section on display allows postshop website to promote business through advertising communication.

Just after few months of operation, the postshop website seeks to find and provide a trustworthy medium for the buying and selling of products and services.

"Ghana Post, with its modern logistics and state-of-the-art technology, has exceeded my expectations as a vendor. I had challenges with selling to my customers outside the regional capitals but after enrolling on the postshop platform, I have been able to reach out to new customers and also served my existing customers efficiently and effectively," Mrs Jane Johnson, a vendor said.

Mr James Kwofie, MD, Ghana Post, said: "The purpose of e-commerce platform, is to give all vendors and buyers the opportunity to trade online. This innovation will bring on board both international and domestic retail shops for convenient and accessible shopping experience."

He said it would further push services that would increase the visibility of Ghanaian products on the world market.

"It is also our company's way of showing appreciation to our stakeholders for their support throughout our over eight decades of operation," he said.

He further explained that, there were varieties of products that shoppers could choose from, adding that purchased items could also be dropped off at the nearest post office for postshop pick up point.

Mr Kwofie encouraged entrepreneurs and e-shoppers to take the opportunity to reach their target audience, maximise profit and ease business transactions.