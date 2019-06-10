Liberia: Senate Summons Works Minister

The Liberian Senate through its committee on Public Works summons the Minister of Public Works, Mabutu Vlah Nyepan, to appear before full plenary.

The summon of Minister Nyepan is in the wake of Sinoe County Senator Cllr. Augustine S. Chea's communication, requesting the presence of the Public Works boss to explain the status of the Timbo River Bridge and other bridge projects across the country.

Sen. Chea notes the rainy season is here and people along the Buchanan- Greenville highway will face difficulties because that corridor, which is part of the proposed coastal highway, is always deplorable during such season, making traffic difficult and risky.

He notes the situation accounts for scarcity and unavailability of basic commodities, leading to rise in prices in Sinoe and other counties connected to that route.

He says the road condition is exacerbated by the recent dismantling of the Timbo River Bridge by the Minister of Public Works or its contractors due to faulty construction. By Ethel A. Tweh-Editing by Jonathan Browne