Liberia: Pro-Temp Chie Donates 1m to G'kru Students

The Administrative Assistant to the Senate President Pro-Temp, Furcas Wilson, assures Grand Kru University Students of Senator Chie's preparedness in working with them to achieving their dreams.

Mr. Wilson, who deputized for his boss recently during installation

and fund rising rally for Grand Kru university students, indicates that the donation is geared towards aiding students from the county attending various universities and colleges in Monrovia to have unhindered quest for higher education.

He also assures the students that Pro-Tempore Chie's doors will always remain open for interventions, acknowledging that his boss, being an instructor himself, has and will always intervene in meaningful ventures for the youth and student communities.

Furcas at the same time commend the students for a peaceful election that brought into place a new leadership.

He urges the new leadership not to betray the trust reposed in them by their colleagues, adding, "Always have an open leadership and information-sharing and the interest of Grand Kru shall be the hallmark of your leadership."

At the same time, Grand Kru County Electoral District# 2

Representative, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa also donates Four Hundred

Seven-Five Thousand (475,000LRD) Liberian dollars to the Grand Kru

University Student Union.

In response, the president of the Grand Kru University Student union,

Nelson Torbel, hails both lawmakers for the gesture rendered them.

Torbel describes the donations as milestones in helping students of the county to achieve their dreams of attaining quality education.

According to Torble, Pro-Temp Chie always identifies and remains

the highest contributor to the student community of Grand Kru County. By Ethel A. Tweh-Editing by Jonathan Browne