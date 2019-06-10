Ghana: Be Security Alert - ACP Ayiih Urges

The police has lamented that the majority of the public do not take their personal security seriously.

According to A.C.P. Martin Ayiih, Hohoe Divisional Police Commander, most people do not for instance mark their properties for easy identification.

"You enter somebody's room and his flat screen and laptop do not have identification marks," he noted.

'How can you identify them when stolen?" he asked.

The Divisional Commander made the remarks when he was handed the keys of the new office block for the District Police Headquarters built by the Afadzato District Assembly.

He was convinced that most women do not even know the registration number of the husband's vehicles.

He, therefore, called for environment consciousness in a bid to be security alert.

He lamented that the Afadzato District has only six permanent police officers and no vehicle to provide security for the 30 communities.

He, therefore, called for support from the public to enable them provide them with the needed security.

At the commissioning and handing-over ceremony here, District Chief Executive, Mr Wisdom Semanu Seneadza, said, security was paramount so he was happy to be commissioning the office to provide the necessary security for the district.

He said, he was happy to be adding this to the District Court he earlier commissioned to enhance the needed security.

He praised the former DCE and now the MP for the area, Mrs Angela Alorwu-Tay for starting the project in 2016.

As government is a continuous process, he believes in completing viable projects of his predecessor so that public funds were not wasted.

He said this belief had been misconstrued by his political opponents as non-performance.

He announced that starting from this month, the Assembly, under his leadership was rolling out some projects including two 3-unit classroom blocks at Leklebi-Dafor and Ando-Kpuitive and the D.C.D's official residence at Ve-Golokuati.

Others are the construction of staff quarters for decentralised departments and distribution of 1000 dual desks for SHS.

On her part the MP, Mrs Alorwu-Tay was happy that the project she started has been successfully completed.