South Africa: Sanef Mourns the Passing of Veteran Journalists ZB Molefe and Herbert Mabuza

press release

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) mourns the passing of veteran journalist, ZB Molefe and veteran photojournalist, Herbert Mabuza.

Former City Press journalist, Zuluboy Molefe, popularly known as ZB Molefe, passed away this past weekend. Molefe was an award-winning journalist and author who co-wrote and published a book in 1997, together with his colleague, Mike Mzileni, called: “A Common Hunger To Sing: A Tribute to South Africa's Black Women of Song, 1950 to 1990”.

“He was a gentleman and father figure. The journalism fraternity has lost a giant,” said Phalane Motale who worked with Molefe at the City Press. Motale remembers Molefe as an author and mentor who was dedicated to nurturing the skills of young journalists in the newsroom, “I became one of the top columnists because of him,” Molefe said.

Also, veteran photojournalist, Herbert Mabuza passed away this weekend. Mabuza’s career spanned 30 years. During this time he worked as a photographer for some of the country’s leading publications, including the Sunday Times. Mabuza will be remembered as one of the photojournalists who covered Chris Hani's assassination.

“Mabuza was an outstanding photographer, who was promoted to the position of Managing Editor at the Sunday Times and later to the same position at the Sowetan and Sunday Word. He retired in 2015. It is indeed sad news to hear about his passing,” said Moipone Malefane, SANEF’s secretary general.

SANEF is deeply saddened by this loss to the media industry and we send our deepest condolences to both their families and colleagues across the entire media industry. May their souls rest in peace.